Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 156 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $416.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.42. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $377.52 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

