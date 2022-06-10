Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 11,550 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,626 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.