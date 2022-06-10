Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Position Increased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98,833 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Synovus Financial worth $53,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 251,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.