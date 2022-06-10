Synovus Financial Corp Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.
Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regions Financial (RF)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.