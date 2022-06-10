Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $450.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.22. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.27 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

