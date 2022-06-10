Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.96 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

BA stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.04. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $255.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

