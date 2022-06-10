Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,605 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Shares of BX opened at $113.85 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.59 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 619,650 shares valued at $35,399,512. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

