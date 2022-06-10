Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,203 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

