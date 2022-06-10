Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $9.58 on Friday, hitting $307.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,992. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,455,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

