SYNC Network (SYNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,326.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $6,326.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00190761 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004290 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001167 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00322632 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,998,917 coins and its circulating supply is 124,588,544 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

