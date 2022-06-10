Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Synalloy stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $166.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy (Get Rating)

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

