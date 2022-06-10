Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($116.13) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($109.68) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FRA:SY1 opened at €101.50 ($109.14) on Monday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($79.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €111.65.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

