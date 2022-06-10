Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 17,633 shares of Symbolic Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,037 shares of company stock worth $34,432. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Symbolic Logic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Symbolic Logic by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.