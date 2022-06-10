Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.52.
In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 17,633 shares of Symbolic Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,037 shares of company stock worth $34,432. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.