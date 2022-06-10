SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.77

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 2104180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVFC shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.
About SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)
SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.
