SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.77

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 2104180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVFC shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1,136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 568,363 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 100.0% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

