SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $470.67, but opened at $451.02. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $456.78, with a volume of 570 shares.

Specifically, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.78.

The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.22 and a 200 day moving average of $585.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.