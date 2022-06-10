Susan Rodriguez Sells 43,920 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.