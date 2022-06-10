Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Cap of $36.99 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $36.99 million and approximately $532,836.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,675.80 or 0.05774193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00069214 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 621,430,337 coins and its circulating supply is 357,411,877 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

