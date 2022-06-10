SUN (old) (SUN) Market Cap Reaches $152,457.26

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00335036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,122.17 or 0.99991375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

