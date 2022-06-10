Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.47 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $12,366,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 653,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 495,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 465,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after acquiring an additional 397,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

