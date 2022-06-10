Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Cut by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 3.4% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.51. 6,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $218.72 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

