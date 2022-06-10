Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will post sales of $166.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.96 million. Stratasys posted sales of $147.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $690.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.37 million to $691.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $751.92 million, with estimates ranging from $727.58 million to $785.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $18.47. 492,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $107,522,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,085.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,548,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 48.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 554,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

