StockNews.com Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $570.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $472.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.89. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $377.12 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

