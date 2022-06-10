StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCOM. Barrington Research cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Points.com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $24.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. Points.com has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.97.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts expect that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Points.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Points.com by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Points.com by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

