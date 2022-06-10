StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.