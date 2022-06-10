StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.91%.
About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
