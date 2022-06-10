StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

