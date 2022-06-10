StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CHMG opened at $44.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $205.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.72%.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.