StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of BPTH opened at $3.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.74. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

