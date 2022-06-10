StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

