StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of First United stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. First United has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

