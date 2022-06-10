StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
