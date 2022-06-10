StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

