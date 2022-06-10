StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.28. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

