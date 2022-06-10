StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.28. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.