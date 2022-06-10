Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.