Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $100,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of BA stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $255.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

