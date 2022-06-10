Stifel Financial Corp Has $74.75 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $74,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.72 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.