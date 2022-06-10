Stifel Financial Corp Has $67.28 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,063,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 183,516 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $67,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

