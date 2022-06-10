Stifel Financial Corp Has $122.07 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $122,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 120.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $261.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.47.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

