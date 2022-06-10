Stifel Financial Corp Has $108.09 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.27% of Hershey worth $108,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,455. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $209.45 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $318.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.26 and a 200-day moving average of $205.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

