Stifel Financial Corp Buys 26,637 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Aptiv worth $71,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $107.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

