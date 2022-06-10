Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,826 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of FedEx worth $89,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.17 and a 200 day moving average of $228.14.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

