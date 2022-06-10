Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,327 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $97,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 62,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $117.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.99 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

