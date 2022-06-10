Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 16,367 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $112,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $140.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.19 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

