stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00324544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00439162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030861 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.