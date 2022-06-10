Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

MITO opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp ( NASDAQ:MITO Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.