Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITOGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

MITO opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITOGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.