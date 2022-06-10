Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,854 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,735 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $12.31 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

