Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $111.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

