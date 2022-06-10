SRB Corp Sells 919 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

SRB Corp lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HII. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.