SRB Corp Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,673 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $130.76 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.90.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.