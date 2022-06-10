SRB Corp Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Comerica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

