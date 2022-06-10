SRB Corp Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,330 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBY opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

