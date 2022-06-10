SRB Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

SRB Corp reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $912,261,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Garmin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Garmin by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,809,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $101.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.10. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $96.79 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

